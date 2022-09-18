Ax-wielding man arrested after viral video captures fight inside Manhattan McDonald's

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was arrested after a viral video captured him wielding an ax during a fight inside a McDonald's in Manhattan.

The incident happened on Friday just before 2:30 a.m. inside a McDonald's located at 114 Delancey Street on the Lower East Side.

Police say three unidentified men got into a fight with the suspect, 31-year-old Michael Palacios.

Video shows Palacios then pull out an ax from his backpack before threatening several people and smashing tables and glass.

Palacios was taken into custody and has been charged with criminal mischief, three counts of menacing and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

It's not clear what caused the fight.

