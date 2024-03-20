New York City threatens to shut off water for customers who repeatedly refuse to pay bills

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday the city will shut off water at buildings that have repeatedly refused to pay their water bills.

Officials say about 2,400 chronically delinquent water service accounts in the city owe a total $102 million in unpaid water bills.

That is money the city wants to collect on -- particularly from commercial properties. And to do so, city officials have a plan.

Officials announced they will send out "Water Shutoff Notices" to the customers and their water will be cut off unless the entire amount owed is paid or they enter into a payment agreement in the next 15 days.

As part of the announcement, Adams put a shutoff sticker on the front of a $17 million building on West 28th Street that owes the city $400,000 in back water bills.

Earlier this year, Department of Environmental Protection sent out "Water Shutoff Warning" letters, which resulted in the agency recouping more than $3 million from more than 400 overdue accounts.

"We gave these delinquent customers a chance to clear their water debts and save millions on interest through our water amnesty program, and while more than 100,000 took us up on our reasonable offer, a small percentage of customers incorrectly made the mistake of thinking they could get away with stiffing their fellow New Yorkers without any accountability," said Mayor Adams. "We're not going to allow big commercial properties and others leave the rest of us holding their water bills."

Adams said they will aim to work with the customers one more time but they will not look away "while landlords and property owners ignore their obligations to their neighbors and their city."

"DEP is serious about collecting the outstanding money owed from delinquent accounts and we will be shutting off water service for customers that don't resolve their overdue bills," said DEP Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala. "Delinquent customers who refuse to pay their water bills force everyone else to pay higher rates. That is simply not right, and it must stop. Everyone must pay their fair share to support our critical water system."

Officials say money recouped will be used by DEP to keep water rates low for all customers, and all bill payments are used to fund maintenance, upgrades, and repairs to almost 15,000 miles of water and sewer mains, 19 reservoirs, 12,000 rain gardens, and 14 wastewater resource recovery facilities.

Nearly half the population of New York state enjoys New York City's tap water.

Customers can make payments or enter into a payment agreement online, by calling 866-622-8292, paying in person at a borough office, or by mailing in payment to the New York City Water Board.

ALSO READ | Squatter standoff captured on camera in Queens: 7 On Your Side Investigates

Dan Krauth has more in this 7 On Your Side Investigates squatting story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.