New Chapter: Whitney Museum to offer free story time on certain Sundays

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new chapter is beginning at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

"I sent it to all my West Village mom group text friends," said Caroline Reuschel.

Starting Sunday, the museum will offer free story time every second Sunday of the month.

Reuschel was there with her daughter, Riley.

"I hope so many people turn out there that it makes a difference and one day the New York Public Library is open on Sunday again," she said.

The program is a direct response to what is happening - or not happening - at libraries across the city. The libraries are closed on Sundays due to budget cuts.

Last year, Mayor Eric Adams said the changes were necessary due to dwindling federal aid for COVID relief and the large amount of money being set aside for the asylum seeker crisis.

This is a way to fill the void.

"The New York Public Library is one of the most loved organizations in New York, and we really wanted to help out., we wanted to make a place where people could go hang out with their kids, where they could hear about stories, learn about reading and that was such a perfect fit for The Whitney and our commitment to New York and the arts," said museum director Scott Rothkopf.

Library staff do the reading - folks who see firsthand the ripple effect of the closures.

"It's really disappointing - it's one fewer day of the week where families can come and enjoy, connect with books, connect with librarians," said Librarian Ivy Kuharman.

In January, the mayor indicated there would be no further cuts to libraries, but funding taken away last year was not restored.

So for now, The Whtney is stepping up to the plate.

"I think they are incredibly important for our youth to have a place to go and learn and study," said parent Robert Bennett.

