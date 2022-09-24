Strong winds rip tree from ground, crushing several parked cars in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Powerful winds ripped a tree out of the ground, crushing several parked cars in Queens and buckling the sidewalk.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday in Flushing at 165th and 43rd Avenue.

"Its tires popped from the weight of this massive tree that came crashing down on it," said Micaela Marin.

The tree also ripped down power lines and knocked out a utility pole.

"All I heard was the shake - the floor shake and vibrate. It was pretty terrifying, because you just hear screaming," said Gulton Rivera.

The tree also ripped down power lines and knocked out a utility pole. Con Edison says dozens of customers in the area are still in the dark.

Crews are working to replace the pole and raise the fallen wires. They are hoping to have power restored overnight.

No one was injured.

ALSO READ | Insurance nightmare after rental truck smashes 40 cars in Queens

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.