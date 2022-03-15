assault

87-year-old grandmother, voice coach dies days after being pushed to ground in NYC

By and Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A beloved grandmother who is an active performer and voice coach in the city has died days after she was randomly attacked in New York City.

Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, was wrapping up rehearsal Thursday night in Chelsea when a woman approached her from behind and shoved her to the ground.

Gustern suffered a severe head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police announced on Tuesday that she died of her injuries.

Authorities are increasing their calls to help find the suspect in this case.



Gustern was walking along 28th Street on her way to attend a student's performance when the woman attacked her near 8th Avenue.

Her grandson spoke out to Eyewitness News on Monday night about his grandmother.

"She's the light of my life," said her grandson A.J. who flew in from Colorado to be with his grandmother at Bellevue Hospital. "I'm angry at the state of the world. I'm angry at the state of the city."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

