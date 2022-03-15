assault

87-year-old woman pushed to the ground in NYC beloved grandmother, local singer

By and Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Grandmother, beloved NYC singer recovering after being pushed to ground

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the woman who shoved a beloved grandmother to the ground sending her to the hospital.

Barbara Maier Gustern is 87-years-old and is an active performer and voice coach in the city.

Gustern was wrapping up rehearsal Thursday night in Chelsea when a woman approached her from behind and shoved her to the ground.

Gustern suffered a massive head injury and is currently in the hospital in critical condition.



"She's the light of my life," said her grandson A.J. who flew in from Colorado to be with his grandmother at Bellevue Hospital. "I'm angry at the state of the world. I'm angry at the state of the city."

Fellow performer and friend Barbara Bleier was practicing with Gustern moments before the horrific push.

"She was bleeding profusely from the head," Bleier said.

Gustern was walking along 28th Street on her way to attend a student's performance when the woman attacked her near 8th Avenue.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

ALSO READ | Gunman sought in shootings of 5 homeless men in NYC, DC
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more on the gunman who has been stalking homeless men in New York City and Washington, D.C., fatally shooting two and wounding three.



"I know my grandmother would want to forgive and I do as well," A.J. said. "However, I believe she should be removed from the streets. This whole city needs help."

Gustern was directing and performing in an upcoming cabaret. The first performance was scheduled just days after the attack was cancelled.

The cast decided to go ahead with the two remaining shows and donate the proceeds to a soup kitchen Gustern supported. They say, she would've insisted the show go on.

Bite Barbara Bleier

"She is one of the most inspirational women I have ever met," Bleier said.

ALSO READ | Manhunt continues for MoMA stabber as museum prepares to reopen
EMBED More News Videos

The Museum of Modern Art hopes to reopen Tuesday as the hunt continues for the man who stabbed two employees over the weekend.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseanew york citymanhattanelderly womancrimeassaultattackelderly
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Police: 87-year-old woman pushed to the ground, suffers head injury
Girl, 2, hurt when man flips cart in unprovoked NYC assault: NYPD
Deli workers say they have been menaced by teens repeatedly for months
Man arrested, charged after 7 Asian women attacked in NYC
TOP STORIES
Gunman sought in shootings of 5 homeless men in NYC, DC
12 injured in 5-alarm blaze at UFC Fit gym in NYC
China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges
Man accused of punching Asian woman more than 125 times
AccuWeather: Mild stretch continues
Manhunt continues for MoMA stabber; museum preps to reopen
Rutgers star reflects on journey after surviving fire 7 years ago
Show More
Family of Long Islanders in Ukraine denied tourist visas
Judge blocks release of records related to Bob Saget's death
Brooklyn Nets fined $50K after allowing Kyrie Irving locker room
Immigration lawyer fatally stabbed by client in his office: police
Mets Pete Alonso walks away from car crash without a scratch
More TOP STORIES News