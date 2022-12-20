New York City's worst landlords of 2022 called out in annual list

As in past years, Williams called out the city itself, saying NYCHA again tops the list as the overall worst landlord.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This year's roster of the worst landlords in New York City was released Tuesday.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was joined by a coalition of tenants, elected officials and housing advocates as he announced his 4th annual catalog of the city's 100 most negligent landlords.

As in past years, Williams called out the city itself, saying the New York City Housing Authority tops the list as the overall worst landlord with 673,990 open work orders at NYCHA buildings, an increase of 73,510 over last year.

The city was joined on the Worst Landlord Watchlist by these top private offenders:

Jonathan Santana

Brian Ritter

David Tennenbaum

Sima Abdavies

Jacob Bistricer

Inclusion on Williams' annual list is determined by the number of "widespread, unchecked, repeated violations that have led to horrific conditions at their properties."

The public advocate said the 100 landlords on this year's list have accumulated more than 69,000 total violations, a 30% increase over last year, and more than in any previous year.

And it's happening as rents across the city have skyrocketed, Williams said.

MORE NEWS | MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.