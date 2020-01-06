NYCHA employee shoots supervisor during work-related dispute in Bronx: Police

NOW: @NYPD50Pct searching for @NYCHA employee who shot his supervisor at Fort Independence Houses in Kingsbridge section of the #Bronx. Victim expected to survive. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/YfEvJCmsoL — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) January 6, 2020

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a dispute between co-workers led to a shooting in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of Bailey Avenue.Authorities say at 43-year-old man was shot three times by a 46-year-old man after a dispute.According to police sources, both men are employees of NYCHA. Officials say a supervisor was writing up an employee for some kind of infraction when he pulled a gun and shot him.The victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg, chest and abdomen. He is expected to survive.The suspect left the scene in a beige Chevrolet Tahoe. It is not yet known which direction he went.----------