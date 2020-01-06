NYCHA employee shoots supervisor during work-related dispute in Bronx: Police

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of Bailey Avenue.
Authorities say at 43-year-old man was shot three times by a 46-year-old man after a dispute.
According to police sources, both men are employees of NYCHA. Officials say a supervisor was writing up an employee for some kind of infraction when he pulled a gun and shot him.
The victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg, chest and abdomen. He is expected to survive.
The suspect left the scene in a beige Chevrolet Tahoe. It is not yet known which direction he went.
Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
NOW: @NYPD50Pct searching for @NYCHA employee who shot his supervisor at Fort Independence Houses in Kingsbridge section of the #Bronx. Victim expected to survive. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/YfEvJCmsoL— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) January 6, 2020
