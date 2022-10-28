Police investigating motive in shooting at NYCHA complex that left 1 dead, 1 injured

The suspect followed them into the lobby and started shooting striking the two victims.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating whether the two victims in the latest shooting may have been targeted.

One person was killed and another injured during a shooting in the lobby of a NYCHA building in Manhattan Thursday night.

The victims were inside a building at the Pedro Albizu Campos Plaza housing complex where they were waiting for an elevator.

That's when the suspect entered the building and started shooting, according to police.

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the stomach, while a 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg.

Both victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital, where the 21-year-old was pronounced dead.

The second victim is expected to survive.

The suspect was described by police as a man wearing a gray sweatshirt, last seen fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

