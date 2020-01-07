NYCHA employee shoots supervisor during work-related dispute in Bronx: Police

NOW: @NYPD50Pct searching for @NYCHA employee who shot his supervisor at Fort Independence Houses in Kingsbridge section of the #Bronx. Victim expected to survive. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/YfEvJCmsoL — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) January 6, 2020

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a dispute between co-workers at a NYCHA building led to a shooting in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Fort Independence Houses in the 3300 block of Bailey Avenue.Authorities say a 43-year-old man was shot three times by a 46-year-old man after a dispute on the third floor.Barbara Lauray, the president of the Tenants Association at the Fort Independence Houses, said it was an open secret that a mid-level NYCHA supervisor had been a major problem. He was such a problem that she says it was no surprise that he pulled a gun on the development's superintendent."There was feuding back and forth, this individual was written up on numerous occasions," Lauray said. "So it wasn't like NYCHA didn't know about the situation. This guy was a Roman candle. They knew his fuse was gonna blow."Officials say the building super was writing the suspect up for a policy infraction when he pulled a gun and opened fire.The victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg, chest and abdomen. He is expected to survive.The suspect left the scene in a beige Chevrolet Tahoe and police continue their search for him.Lauray said she had personally complained about the suspect to NYCHA officials who said they would talk to him. She says that was a year ago."The superiors at NYCHA knew what was going on here and to allow it to go on for a long period of time and do nothing about it?" she said. "And now we have a gentleman in the hospital with bullet wounds because you allowed a nut to work in a development and you knew he was out of control."----------