Water back on for NYCHA complex in Brooklyn after main break

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A NYCHA complex in Brooklyn had been without water for more than 24 hours following a water main break.

NYCHA officials say water service has now been restored for hundreds of residents of the Linden houses, located at 185 Wortman Avenue in East New York.

Residents had been relying on bottled water since 4 p.m. Saturday.

Local businesses came to the rescue and donated hundreds of water bottles.

Now, things should be back to normal after the main was repaired, and water service is back on for residents.



