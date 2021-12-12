NYCHA complex in Brooklyn without water due to main break

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11330134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you need to know about the tornadoes that tore through Kentucky and other Midwestern states.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A NYCHA complex in Brooklyn has been without water for more than 24 hours due to a water main break.NYCHA officials say water service has been interrupted for hundreds of residents of the Linden houses located at 185 Wortman Avenue in East New York due to a water main break.Residents say they have been relying on bottled water since 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon."They can't wash their hands, they can't cook," resident Carol Barns said.Insider her apartment, Barns says the dishes are piling up.She says she also has water stored in the bathroom for her toilet."I had the five-gallon jug of water, then I ran out of water."She says residents were given water from a hydrant so they could flush the toilet."Basically all people could do was flush toilets," Barns said.Outside of the building, NYCHA set up a water station, but it's now shut down. The hydrant is also closed.Local businesses came to the rescue and donated hundreds of water bottles.Residents bagged them up and shared, but the question is, how much longer can this go on for?NYCHA says they are "working to restore service as quickly as possible."They say crews are on-site with plumbers working to repair the break."Residents have been notified that staff is working to restore service and sent the locations of a water station that has been set up at the development outside of building 8," NYCHA said in a statement. "If a resident needs assistance with obtaining water from the water stations, they should contact the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771."----------