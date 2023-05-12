Police arrest man accused of raping woman in Queens

The 58-year-old suspect is accused of raping a woman on April 30 in the Woodside section of Queens.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police have arrested a 58-year-old man they believe is responsible for raping a woman in Queens.

Tony Kempsey was arrested Thursday for the incident that took place on April 30 in the Woodside section of Queens.

Police say the victim accepted a scooter ride from the attacker before he drove her to the area of 48 Avenue and 72 Street, where he then punched her in the face, causing her to hit the ground and lose consciousness.

The victim says she awoke as he was driving off.

Kempsey has been charged with rape, assault, and sexual abuse.

