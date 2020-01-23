Police release updated photo of young boy from Brooklyn who disappeared 10 years ago

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Wednesday marks the 10-year anniversary of the disappearance of a young boy from Brooklyn.Patrick Alford, 7, disappeared in 2010 while taking out the garbage at his foster home at the Spring Creek Towers apartment complex in East New York.Police released a computer-generated photo and age-progressed sketch of what Alford might look like today at the age of 17.Alford's family was from Staten Island, but he was placed in foster care after his mother was arrested.At the time of his disappearance, Alford was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.----------