Family reunites with NYPD officers who saved their unconscious baby in Brooklyn

Officers Reis, Bates and Keller from the 84th precinct were investigating a burglary in Brooklyn earlier this month when someone came up to them and told them a father was holding an unconscious infant.
The officers rushed over to the man and were captured on body camera footage performing CPR on Zayn Echevarria, who was not breathing.
They rendered aid until medical help arrived.
"We're super grateful that we ran into you guys when we did and that we were able to save this little kid's life," Echevarria's father said.
Zayn's mother, Raina Enand, says they watched CPR training videos but when little Zayn needed it, they're minds went blank.
They advise all parents to get trained and practice.
