Family reunites with NYPD officers who saved their unconscious baby in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Family reunites with officers who saved their unconscious baby in NYC

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The parents of a five-month-old baby boy got to say thank you to the NYPD officers who saved their son's life.

Officers Reis, Bates and Keller from the 84th precinct were investigating a burglary in Brooklyn earlier this month when someone came up to them and told them a father was holding an unconscious infant.

The officers rushed over to the man and were captured on body camera footage performing CPR on Zayn Echevarria, who was not breathing.
EMBED More News Videos

The baby remains hospitalized but is doing just fine and will make a full recovery.



They rendered aid until medical help arrived.

"We're super grateful that we ran into you guys when we did and that we were able to save this little kid's life," Echevarria's father said.

HEART WARMING | 3-year-old friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time
EMBED More News Videos

"No matter what, just look to the children because they'll lead the way," Payson's mother said.



Zayn's mother, Raina Enand, says they watched CPR training videos but when little Zayn needed it, they're minds went blank.

They advise all parents to get trained and practice.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citynypdbabyrescuechild rescuechild rescuedchoking
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Exclusive video: Car goes airborne, crashes into Wendy's restaurant
Man accused of setting 13 fires to outdoor dining structures, trash
At least 16 people shot in 90 minutes in NYC
'Key to NYC': Indoor vaccine mandate starts Tuesday
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Malala warns women in danger as Taliban takes Kabul
Man accused of impersonating officer, pulling over women
Show More
Final report on Cuomo probe to be released; Hochul prepares transition
How many kids are hospitalized with Covid?
NY mandating COVID vaccine for all health care workers
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with some showers
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October
More TOP STORIES News