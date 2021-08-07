NYPD officers save baby who stopped breathing in Brooklyn

NYPD officers save baby who stopped breathing in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Newly released video shows police jumping into action to save a 5-month-old child who stopped breathing in Brooklyn.

NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison tweeted about the incident on Thursday.

Body camera footage shows one of the officers giving the baby CPR.

Officers Reis, Bates and Keller are credited for saving the infant's life.



They were investigating a burglary when someone flagged them down.

The baby remains hospitalized but is doing just fine and will make a full recovery.

