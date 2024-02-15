Brownsville-born boxing phenom looks to inspire next generation of young fighters

FLATBUSH GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An up-and-coming professional boxer born from the concrete jungle of New York City, is using his platform to give back to kids by pushing them to achieve their dreams.

Undefeated featherweight boxing prospect Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington is the epitome of determination, discipline, perseverance and focus.

He's fought his way from the streets of Brownsville to ESPN's 2023 Boxing Prospect of the Year.

"I used to see certain things every single day," Carrington said. "Like some type of killing, robbing, or just like a lot of crime. So, it's like, when you have something like this, things like this give you hope. Things like this give you something to fight for."

He's talking about the NYPD Cops and Kids Boxing Program. It made him the fighter he is today. It made him the man he is today, and this is a homecoming for Carrington.

He's stepping back into the gym in Flatbush Gardens where he grew up and trained since he was 12 years old.

"Boxing has taught me patience. Boxing has taught me to be more calculated in my decisions," Carrington said.

He credits the free program and the mentorship he found here for his success. So on Wednesday night, he came to give back.

He came to give kids something to aspire to and someone to look up to, and to donate several dozen tickets so they can see his upcoming fight at Madison Square Garden.

Pat Russo is the program's founder. He's a retired NYPD sergeant.

"I put handcuffs on a lot of kids. I tell you the truth, I'd rather put boxing gloves rather than handcuffs on kids any day of the week," he said. "That's policing. That's police work."

NYPD Deputy Inspector Ronald McCall is the coach of the NYPD Boxing team. He's a three-time Golden Glove champ.

"This is so much more than boxing. This is mentorship at its best," McCall said.

"Can you fathom how many people weren't able to pursue their passion because they just couldn't afford it? This gives you that safe haven," Carrington said.

This entire program is funded by private money raised by the NYPD Boxing team, private donations and a landlord who lets them use the gym rent free.

Shu Shu squares up Feb. 16 at Madison Square Garden.

