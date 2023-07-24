NYPD Captain making history as first Hispanic commanding officer in Staten Island precinct

Captain Glorisel Lee is a seasoned veteran with the NYPD, but along Main Street in the Tottenville section of Staten Island, she is a newcomer. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

"Now this is my home. Now I am helping the rest of the community and getting to do what I came on for - to help people and help analyze the crime and try to fight it as best I possibly can," Captain Lee said.

It has been Captain Lee's passion since Day One. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she is making history at the 123 Precinct as the first Hispanic commanding officer - here just a few months.

The 41-year-old tells Eyewitness News, initially she did not think it was a big deal, but now realizes how significant it is.

"Growing up, I was always competitive and maybe that's part of it, because a female, a Latina, and proving yourself and working hard, but once I started climbing the ranks, I realized how much I influenced people and this is so much bigger than me," she said.

In case she needs reminding, her four daughters are more than ready to chime in.

"I hear it from them a lot, and that's comforting. 'You're a role model' and 'you're this superhero,' and so it does mean a lot," Captain Lee added.

A lot of hard work and dedication over the course of her 19-year career, Captain Lee has worked at the 68 Precinct in Bay Ridge, Manhattan South, Chelsea and also played a key role with recruitment and hiring.

However, before all of this, she was set on being an accountant, which all changed on September 11.

"When that happened, I came home and told my mother, 'that's it, I want to be a detective.' I was never a detective," she adds.

While Captain Lee is someone to watch, she is well aware others are watching her - all while keeping her eyes on the prize.

"I have a really good friend who just became the First Deputy Commissioner and would love to be her First Deputy Commissioner when she is the Police Commissioner - is that too much?" Captain Lee says.

