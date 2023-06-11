Unmarked police car bursts into flames in Manhattan crash; Woman, 3 NYPD officers hurt

The officers in the unmarked car were responding to a job with their sirens on. Their car burst into flames when it collided with another vehicle, officials said.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An unmarked police car burst into flames after a crash in Manhattan.

Officials say it happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Hamilton Heights.

The officers in the unmarked car were responding to a job with their sirens on. Officials say their car crashed into another vehicle as they turned left on 145th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

A 22-year-old woman driving the other car suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say the three NYPD officers in the unmarked car suffered minor injuries, as well.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.