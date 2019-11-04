NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill to resign, sources say

Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill makes an announcement at New York City Police Dept. headquarters, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill will resign Monday to take a job in the private sector, according to multiple sources familiar with the decision.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has scheduled an afternoon news conference to make the announcement and name a replacement, the sources said.

According to the sources, the mayor met with senior police officials over the weekend, including extensive meetings with Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea and First Deputy Commissioner Ben Tucker.

O'Neill has been police commissioner since the Chelsea bombing in September, 2016 and has seen the department through two other terror attacks: The Halloween truck attack on the West Side and the detonation of a pipe bomb beneath the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

O'Neil has also overseen a continual drop in crime and a reduction in arrests, but part of his administration was haunted by difficult decisions after the death of Eric Garner, which cost him loss of faith among some in the rank and file

