NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill talks officer suicides on 'Tamron Hall'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Outgoing NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill appeared on the "Tamron Hall" show Wednesday to talk about the record high number of NYPD officer suicides.He said it isn't reason he's stepping down, but he admits the deaths have caused him a lot of heartache."Being a police officer, you see a lot," he said. "There's cumulative trauma that you're exposed to, whether it's six months, a year, five years, 10 years, or even 37 years. And unless there's a way you can talk to people about that, in some people it's going to manifest some really bad things."O'Neill says the department is making changes to get officers the help they need.Officials say 10 NYPD officers have died by suicide this year.If you are a member of the NYPD in crisis or know someone who is, you can text "Blue" to 741741 for help.The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255.----------