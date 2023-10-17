2 NYPD officers recovering after crashing on the way to a call in Queens

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- Two police officers are recovering after crashing on the way to a call in Queens.

It happened Monday around 5:15 p.m. near 61st Street and Fresh Pond Road in Maspeth.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

Both officers suffered minor injuries.

A man and an infant were in the other car. They are also expected to be okay.

ALSO READ | NYPD Hate Crime Task Force investigating assault of Sikh man on MTA bus

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.