2 NYPD officers recovering after crashing on the way to a call in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 3:06AM
MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- Two police officers are recovering after crashing on the way to a call in Queens.

It happened Monday around 5:15 p.m. near 61st Street and Fresh Pond Road in Maspeth.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

Both officers suffered minor injuries.

A man and an infant were in the other car. They are also expected to be okay.

