13-year-old son of NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller robbed near Central Park

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed the son of NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller.

Investigators say a man rode up to the 13-year-old on a Citi Bike and demanded his wallet and cell phone.

It happened Monday on Central Park West at 1:45 p.m.

The robber ran off with the teenager's phone and $100 in cash from his wallet.

The victim was not injured.

The individual is described as a man, 18-20 years old, dark complexion, thin build, with brown eyes and black hair in braids. He was last seen wearing a white sleeveless top, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

