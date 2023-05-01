NYPD Detective Troy Patterson has died after being shot and spending 33 years in a coma.

NYPD Detective Troy Patterson dies after spending 33 years in a coma after shooting

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Members of the NYPD are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Detective Troy Patterson passed away 33 years after he was shot by three criminals trying to rob him.

Patterson spent the last three decades in a coma - never waking up after the shooting.

The Detectives Endowment Association released the news of his death, saying Detective Patterson and his legacy of service will never be forgotten.

