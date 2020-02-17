NYPD detective found dead in Queens home from apparent suicide

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- An NYPD detective was found dead in his Queens home Monday morning from an apparent suicide.

The discovery was made on 79th Street in Middle Village.

The officer's name has not been released.

The NYPD has been hard hit by an epidemic of suicides, with 10 police officers taking their own lives in 2019, prompting the department to confront the crisis with a new suicide prevention program.

Officials said 1,231 cops were referred for mental health assistance in 2018, and 109 were placed on restricted duty and lost their firearms.

Of that group, 80% wound up back on full duty with their guns.

Authorities remind officers there is lots of help out there, and all anyone has to do is ask.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has provided reminders of important phone numbers.

If you are a member of the NYPD in crisis or know someone who is, you can text "Blue" to 741741 for help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255.


