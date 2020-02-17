NYPD detective found dead in Queens home from apparent suicide

The discovery was made on 79th Street in Middle Village.
The officer's name has not been released.
The NYPD has been hard hit by an epidemic of suicides, with 10 police officers taking their own lives in 2019, prompting the department to confront the crisis with a new suicide prevention program.
Officials said 1,231 cops were referred for mental health assistance in 2018, and 109 were placed on restricted duty and lost their firearms.
Of that group, 80% wound up back on full duty with their guns.
Authorities remind officers there is lots of help out there, and all anyone has to do is ask.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has provided reminders of important phone numbers.
We’ve now lost ten members of the NYPD to suicide this year.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 16, 2019
We’ll stop at nothing to end this crisis. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out. Your city is here for you.
Please keep this good man, his family and the NYPD in your hearts today. pic.twitter.com/gw4E3NCMhS
If you are a member of the NYPD in crisis or know someone who is, you can text "Blue" to 741741 for help.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255.
Want to know what you can do to help stop a string of #NYPD suicides this year? Thank an officer. Shake his or her hand. Look them in the eye & tell them how much you appreciate their commitment, dedication & service. THAT makes a big difference. pic.twitter.com/kS1WDWr9ZI— Joe Torres (@joetorresABC7) October 16, 2019
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube