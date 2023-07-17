Mayor Adams expected to name Edward Caban as first Latino NYPD commissioner

Edward Caban was raised in the Bronx and has been an NYPD officer for the past 31 years. Earlier this year, he became First Deputy Commissioner for the largest police department in the country. Sonia Rincon has more.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is expected to name Edward Caban as the first Latino Police Commissioner at a ceremony Monday morning at the 40th Precinct in the Bronx, where his career started in 1991.

Caban will be the department's first Latino commissioner. He has served as acting police commissioner since July 1.

Caban called himself a true New Yorican - third generation, raised in the Bronx, with roots in Ponce. He and three of his brothers joined the department with their dad's encouragement.

"My father kept on telling me, 'take those exams, you want to go to the top,'" adds Caban.

"The City of New York had over two thousand homicides. About five thousand shootings. We would go to shootings every single day. It was a tough time. And now...we've come a long way. But we still have a lot of work to do for our residents of the City of New York," he says.

