Automotive

NYPD unveils its 1st electric car at the New York International Auto Show

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD unveils its 1st electric car at the NY Auto Show

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD revealed one of the first 100 electric cars that will hit the streets starting this summer.

The big reveal came Thursday at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

The new NYPD vehicle is the 2022 Mustang GT Mach-E, a full electric, all-wheel-drive SUV.

Each car has ballistic door panels and window inserts on both front doors.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Wednesday and encouraged New Yorkers to visit the indoor electric vehicle test track at the auto show.

She also announced that 10 fast chargers, able to power compatible EVs in less than 30 minutes, will be installed at LaGuardia Airport as part of NYPA's EVolve NY fast-charging network.

The network will soon have more than 100 high-speed charging ports across the state.

ALSO READ | Man who spotted subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, flagged down officers speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

The man who identified alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James on the street and alerted police officers of his presence is speaking out. Naveen Dhaliwal spoke to him.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivenew york citycar shownypdpolice
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ride-along: MTA CEO demands more police presence in NYC subway system
Subway shooting suspect Frank R. James held without bail
Community rallies for peace after attacks against Sikh men in NYC
AccuWeather: Pleasant Friday
Teen stabbed near Duane Reade in Manhattan; Suspect in custody
Ex-Nassau Exec. Mangano sentenced to 12 years, wife gets 15 months
Woman waiting months for billion-dollar company to refund $59.11
Show More
NJ to start recreational marijuana sales April 21
NY identifies 2 new omicron subvariants causing spike in COVID cases
Special exhibition in NYC marks 50 years of Title IX
Video: FBI raids Philly apartment where NYC shooting suspect stayed
Man who spotted subway shooting suspect, flagged down cops speaks out
More TOP STORIES News