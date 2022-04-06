NYPD set to talk crime statistics after innocent grandmother gunned down

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD officials are expected to discuss crime statistics and high-profile homicides on Wednesday, including the murder of an innocent woman struck and killed by a stray bullet Monday night.

Surveillance video shows 61-year-old Juana Soriano De-Perdomo walking through a group of men who were arguing.

She even looks back moments before one of them pulled out a gun.

That's when she was shot in the back and killed.

Her sons spoke out about their family's grief at a vigil for their beloved mother.

"My mother was a beautiful person," said Eric Soriano De-Perdomo. "She was receiving blessings on blessings on blessings these last couple of months, and it was just taken away, cold-hearted no reason."

Police are putting up flyers in the neighborhood, looking for tips as they search for the suspect behind this random, deadly violence.

There is now a $3,500 reward for information that might lead to an arrest in that case.

That was the second innocent bystander killed in the past week. The other was a 12-year-old boy.

Kade Lewin was shot and killed while eating in a parked car last week in Brooklyn.

His cousin, 19-year-old Jenna Ellis was in the driver's seat and was also shot.

She remains in critical condition.



Police believe the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The gunman remains on the loose.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
