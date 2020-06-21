NYPD investigating after apparent use of chokehold during arrest in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a controversial arrest in Queens was caught on video.The video that is being investigated appears to show a man on the ground being held down by four police officers in an apparent chokehold.Police say they were called to the boardwalk at 113th St. in Far Rockaway after they say a man was harassing beachgoers and throwing things at them.When police arrived, officers say he reached into a trash bin and threw something at them. Then, they say they placed him under arrest and he resisted arrest.The NYPD released a statement saying, "We are aware of the video and there is an active investigation underway by the Internal Affairs Bureau. This matter is taken extremely seriously and we expect to have an update this evening as the investigation unfolds.The man, identified by his attorney as 'Ricky,' was never unconscious but was taken to the hospital. His attorney also said he has bruises all over his arms and a large bump on his head.He will face charges, but the charges have yet to be announced.