NYPD investigating anti-Semitic graffiti on Queens elementary school playground

The NYPD is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti that was scrawled all over an elementary school playground in Queens.

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) --
The disturbing discovery was made Friday afternoon at PS 139 in Rego Park.

Swastikas and terms including "Hail Hitler" and "No Jews Allowed" were discovered scribbled in chalk.

The Anti-Defamation League called the graffiti horrifying and said the NYPD Hate Crimes unit is investigating.

Councilman Chaim Deutsch released the following statement:

"Yet another act of anti-Semitism in our City brings the total of anti-Semitic Hate Crimes in our city to nearly 50 since the start of the new year. This has gotten completely out of hand. I urge Mayor de Blasio to immediately implement mine and Councilmember Mark Levine's bills that recently passed in the City Council, which would require educational outreach to teach about the impact of hate, bias, and anti-Semitism."

The graffiti has since been scrubbed away.

