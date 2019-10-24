NYPD investigating porn star's tour of police headquarters

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD officials are vowing to find out how a German porn star was allowed to tour sensitive parts of the police department's headquarters.
Annina Ucatis posted photos on Instagram of her private tour of One Police Plaza.
She was reportedly allowed to film inside the department's Real Time Crime Center and outside the office of Commissioner James O'Neill, who wasn't there. Both areas have restricted access.
"I don't like what I hear. I don't know how on earth it could've happened," said the mayor when asked about the visit Thursday.
The New York Post reported the tour was arranged by a deputy inspector at a time when he knew O'Neill would not be in the building.
First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker said he only learned of the visit Wednesday. He says the department "will get to the bottom of it."
