NYPD officer to adopt injured kitten he rescued from trash in Bronx

The NYPD tweeted out photos of Officers May and Massey of the 46th Precinct on Saturday.
When Officers May and Massey of the @NYPD46Pct received 911 calls of an injured kitten in a garbage can, the officers sprung into action and rushed the kitten to the @NYCACC where the kitten is recovering. Officer May plans on adopting the kitten, a pur-fect end to this story! pic.twitter.com/JMv96Ms3J8— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 2, 2020
The officers responded to calls for an injured kitten that was discovered in a garbage can.
They rushed it Animal Care Centers of NYC where it is now recovering.
Officer May plans on adopting the kitten and giving it a forever home after it recovers.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube