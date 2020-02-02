Pets & Animals

NYPD officer to adopt injured kitten he rescued from trash in Bronx

(@NYPDnews/Twitter)

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two New York City police officers came to the rescue of an adorable kitten in the Bronx and will make sure it gets the purr-fect ending it deserves.

The NYPD tweeted out photos of Officers May and Massey of the 46th Precinct on Saturday.



The officers responded to calls for an injured kitten that was discovered in a garbage can.

They rushed it Animal Care Centers of NYC where it is now recovering.

Officer May plans on adopting the kitten and giving it a forever home after it recovers.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbronxnew york cityanimal rescuenypdkitten in trashkittens
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News