NYPD: Man breaks into Brooklyn apartment and gropes sleeping woman

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who broke into a Brooklyn woman's apartment and groped her while she slept.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement apartment in the vicinity of 6th Avenue and 40th Street in Sunset Park.Authorities say the man entered through an unlocked door and proceeded to touch the private area of a 25-year-old female who was asleep in the bedroom.The woman awakened suddenly, and the male fled the location towards 5th Avenue.The victim was not injured but was evaluated by EMS at the scene.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------