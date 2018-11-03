NYPD: Man shot, killed by group of men in Brooklyn after dispute

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has more on the fatal shooting in Brooklyn late Friday night.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the gunmen who shot and killed a man after a dispute in Brooklyn late Friday night.

The incident happened outside the Atlantic Boat Club near 990 Atlantic Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old later identified as Kevin Virgo was shot three times after a dispute involving three or four other men.

He was taken to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspects were last seen running south on Grand Avenue, but so far no arrests have been made.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingcrimeCrown HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Arrest made after hate graffiti found inside Brooklyn synagogue
Road closures, transit changes for the NYC Marathon
Mom fights to have son removed from chemo after clean bill of health
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at yoga studio in Florida
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
School bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Man found guilty in party stabbing murder in NYC apartment
Show More
Scarecrow stolen from Queens girl returned with apology note
Police: Man in mask grabbed 3-year-old off porch on Halloween
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Police investigating after man found murdered in his LI home
Police: Parent assaults 11-year-old football player at game
More News