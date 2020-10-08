Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man who led police on a chase in Queens Thursday was fatally wounded after firing at least four shots at officers, according to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

Officers with the NYPD Violent Felony Warrants Squad were surveilling a home in the area of 182nd Street and 144th Avenue in Jamaica after receiving a tip that a man wanted in a quadruple shooting last month was inside.

They reportedly saw a 24-year-old man fitting the suspect description enter a vehicle, and when they attempted to pull him over, they say he fled the scene and led officers on a roughly 1 mile chase before colliding with another vehicle.

Monahan said he then fled the car, and a foot pursuit ensued. About two blocks later, the suspect ran into backup officers who arrived on scene.

At that point, Monahan said the man displayed two handguns, ignored repeated orders to drop the weapons that Monahan said were captured on body-worn cameras, and then fired at least four shots in the direction of the officers.

Seven police officers then fired their weapon, striking the man in the chest and in the arm.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two guns were recovered at the scene. Monahan said the suspect was on parole and has numerous prior felony convictions, including criminal possession of a loaded weapon.

"Fortunately, this violent individual did not harm anyone in the public or any of our officers today," Monahan said.

All the officers involved were taken to area hospitals to be treated for tinnitus and to be evaluated further, but no serious injuries were reported.

The suspect's name was not released, but police say he posted on social media holding two guns just 45 minutes before the incident.

They said he also posted around the time of the September shooting that he had been to jail previously and had no intention of going back.

