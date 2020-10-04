"Back the Blue" rally in support of police held on Long Island

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police unions representing officers on Long Island and in New York City held a pro-police rally in Suffolk County Sunday.A large crowd attended the "Back the Blue" rally held outside the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge.Organizers were expecting over 2,500 police officers, law enforcement families, and local residents.Large pro-police signs and thin-blue-line American flags were in abundance as well.Widows and families of fallen law enforcement officers were expected to speak attherally as well asSuffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Noel DiGerolamo, Nassau County Police Benevolent Association President James McDermott, and New York City Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.A media advisory for the event said that crime has spiked in New York, especially in New York City, where shootings doubled in August and murder is up by 50%.Thenumber of police officers killed intheline of duty has surged 28% nationally as anti-police rhetoric, protesting, and riots continue acrossthenation.----------