Man wanted in earlier shooting in Queens fires at officers, is killed by police

By
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police shot and killed a man they say was wanted in an earlier shooting in Queens and who allegedly opened fire on their vehicle Friday morning.

The shootout happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 156th Street and Brinkerhoff Avenue in Jamaica.

"Officers reviewed surveillance video depicting the subject and broadcast a detailed description, as well as direction of flight, to canvasing officers," NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

The officers say that the suspect opened fire when he spotted them.

"The male observed the officers and fired at their vehicle," Monahan said. "The officers exited their unmarked police vehicle and returned fire, striking the male."

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was struck in the head and died at the scene.

An eyewitness reported hearing multiple gunshots.

"I heard two gunshots, and from there I heard multiple gunshots coming from the detectives," the witness said.

Police say the man was wanted in a shooting that had happened about 40 minutes earlier at Sutphin Boulevard and 107th Street, during which a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times.

That victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

The officers were not injured, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

The man killed by police has not yet been identified.

