NYPD: Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are responding to a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.

A call came in shortly before 8 p.m. for a shooting on Baltic Street in the Gowanus section.

The NYPD says a man was shot by police and taken to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known.

No details have been released on what led to the shooting. Police say no officers were injured.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.



