NYPD: Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn

ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Baltic Street and Hoyt Street in Brooklyn due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/VxZz7Dy3l9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 16, 2019

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are responding to a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.A call came in shortly before 8 p.m. for a shooting on Baltic Street in the Gowanus section.The NYPD says a man was shot by police and taken to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known.No details have been released on what led to the shooting. Police say no officers were injured.Police are urging people to avoid the area.----------