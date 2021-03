NYPD issues alert to officers after recent mass shootings in Boulder, Atlanta

EMBED >More News Videos A picture of Monday's shooting victims has begun to emerge as the suspect in the killings waits behind bars for his first court appearance, set for Monday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD issued an alert to officers on Wednesday after the recent mass shootings in Boulder and Atlanta The counterterrorism unit is reminding officers that open areas like grocery stores and outdoor restaurants can be considered high-value targets."This mass shooting is a reminder that crowded openly accessible locations such as grocery stores, restaurants, and cafes remain high-value targets for a wide range of violent extremists and ideologically untethered malicious actors," the bulletin said.They added that warmer weather and the loosening of COVID restrictions nationwide could give people new opportunities for violence after the cancellation of many large-scale events over the last year.New York City officers were warned to be on alert for suspicious behavior.Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for a motive in Monday's shooting in Colorado that left 10 people dead.Those who lost their lives at the King Soopers store in Boulder ranged from 20 years old to 65. They included a magazine photographer, a Medicare agent with a passion for theater and others going about their days at a busy shopping plaza.The 21-year-old gunman is expected to make his first appearance in court on Thursday morning.----------