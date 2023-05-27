NYPD cracking down on drunk driving, speeding this holiday weekend

City agencies are taking road safety seriously this holiday weekend and announced initiatives to crack down on drunk driving and speeding.

NEW YORK -- With the holiday weekend in full swing, New York City officials are implementing measures to enforce road safety for all New Yorkers.

The NYPD and Department of Transportation held a press conference on Friday with "Mothers Against Drunk Driving" to announce the "Vision Zero" initiative.

This initiative will see more police presence this Memorial Day weekend to increase the enforcement of speeding and DWI's throughout the three-day weekend, as well as promote legislation that lowers the city's blood alcohol level for DWI from .08% to 0.05%.

Watch "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC7NY

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.