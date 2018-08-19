An investigation is underway after an off-duty NYPD officer shot a man in a wheelchair in Brooklyn.The incident happened at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in East Flatbush.According to the NYPD, the 30-year-old man discharged a firearm toward the front of 145 East 43rd Street, where the off-duty officer was present.The officer returned fire, striking the man in the hip.The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital where is in stable condition and in police custody.The officer was not injured.A .38 caliber revolver was recovered at the scene.----------