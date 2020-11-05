NYPD officer accused of prejudice, sexist comments online

Deputy Inspector James Kobel, assigned to the Equal Employment Opportunity Division, has been relieved of his command and placed on modified assignment pending the outcome of the internal investigation.
The NYPD first started investigating the claims after a report was provided to the department on Oct. 14.
Deputy Commissioner Richard Esposito said Kobel allegedly made the questionable comments using a screen name that kept him anonymous.
Police say Kobel is cooperating with the investigation, but given the nature of the allegations, the decision was made to remove him while the investigation proceeds.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
