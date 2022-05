EMBED >More News Videos Scott Williams has been counting and re-counting his blessings - three blessings to be exact.

SEA GATE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is recovering after being attacked by a dog in Brooklyn.It happened in Sea Gate just after 6 p.m. Sunday.The NYPD says the officer was bitten in the head by a pit bull.The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.NYPD officers shot the dog, which was taken to an animal care facility.----------