Coronavirus News: NYPD announces death of another officer as nearly 7,000 members call out sick

Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman, who was assigned to the 72nd Precinct, died on Sunday.
Roman became a member of the NYPD on March 29, 2010.
I announce with sadness last night’s passing of Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman, who succumbed to #COVID19 . The dad of an NYPD cop, Ramon was a 10-year member of our police family. Our prayers today are with his loved ones.— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 6, 2020
We vow to #neverforget his service & sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/fhvzCUHAro
The NYPD said 6,974 uniformed members were out sick on Monday, or about 19.3% of the uniformed workforce. It represents an increase from the last few days.
Officials say 1,935 officers and 293 civilians have tested positive.
