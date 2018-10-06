NYPD officer discharges firearm during Harlem confrontation

(Photo/Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
An NYPD officer's firearm discharged during a confrontation in Harlem Saturday.

It happened at 5:49 a.m. at Broadway and West 137th Street.

Police responded to a call of a person with a firearm and spotted two men fitting the description. While searching one of the men, an officer found a firearm and a struggle ensued, police said. During the struggle, the officer's firearm discharged one round.

Police said the suspect suffered an abrasion to his leg and was transported to Harlem Hospital for his injuries. The officer was taken to Columbia University Irving Medical Center for evaluation.

Charges are pending.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingshots firedofficer injuredHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Senate to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination at 3:45 p.m.
Undocumented immigrant charged with brutal Freeport rape
21-year-old woman dead after being shot in neck in Brooklyn
No winner: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $470 million
Family: Missing Maryland teen may be in New York
Driver charged after striking construction worker in BK
Elderly woman killed when SUV jumps curb on Upper East Side
8 sickened in 2nd cluster of Legionnaires' in Manhattan
Show More
Students burned during science experiment at Bronx school
Yankees lose to Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of ALDS
Officials investigating 'mystery object' that blew hole into home
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
More News