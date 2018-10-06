NYPD officer discharges firearm during Harlem confrontation

An NYPD officer's firearm discharged during a confrontation in Harlem Saturday.It happened at 5:49 a.m. at Broadway and West 137th Street.Police responded to a call of a person with a firearm and spotted two men fitting the description. While searching one of the men, an officer found a firearm and a struggle ensued, police said. During the struggle, the officer's firearm discharged one round.Police said the suspect suffered an abrasion to his leg and was transported to Harlem Hospital for his injuries. The officer was taken to Columbia University Irving Medical Center for evaluation.Charges are pending.----------