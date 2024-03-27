NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller to be honored with candlelight vigils in Massapequa Park, NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Communities in New York City and on Long Island are set to honor NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller Wednesday night, after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens on Monday.

The first candlelight vigil for the 31-year-old officer will be hosted at 6 p.m. by the NYC Citywide Clergy Collective at the 105 Precinct on 222nd Street in Queens.

Although Officer Diller had been working the past nine months with NYPD's Critical Response Team, which is based out of a different location, the 105 Precinct was still his assigned stationhouse.

A second candlelight vigil will be held in Diller's hometown of Massapequa Park at 7 p.m. at Brady Park. The entire community is invited to attend.

Neighbors put the flags outside their homes at half-staff while others hung blue ribbons on front porches in honor of Diller.

"The community, the outpouring of support for the family, everybody just wants to get together and just console one another," said Village of Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl.

Diller's body arrived at the Massapequa Funeral Home Tuesday evening following his dignified transfer.

Shannon Sohn was live in NewsCopter 7 covering the dignified transfer of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was transferred to a funeral home on Long Island.

A wake for the fallen officer will be held Thursday and Friday at the funeral home while a funeral is set for Saturday at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church.

Nassau County Police are expecting thousands to attend the wakes.

The NYPD is making arrangements for Donald Trump to attend the first day of the wake.

"President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death," a spokesperson for Trump said.

Trump spoke by phone with the officer's family while they were at a the funeral home on Tuesday.

Mayor Eric Adams is also expected to attend at least one of the wakes.

Diller was on the force for three years, and leaves behind a wife and an almost 1-year-old son.

A GoFundMe page for the officer's family is already up to $350,000.

