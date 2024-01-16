2 NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn; suspect in custody

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene after two officers were shot and injured in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

One officer was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the leg when shots were fired at 1969 Bergen Street.

The officers were on the way to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A person is in custody.

