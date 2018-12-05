NYPD officers save 7-year-old Staten Island girl having severe asthma attack

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) --
NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes after they revived a 7-year-old Staten Island girl who fell unconscious and unresponsive during a severe asthma attack.

The officers responded to a 911 call to the girl's home on Hendricks Avenue around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

They performed chest compressions and were able to revive the girl.

She was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition.

The girl reportedly has a history of asthma attacks.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
asthmanypdcprrescueNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
Man caught on camera stalking young girl in Brooklyn
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
PHOTOS: George HW Bush state funeral
5 suspects wanted in Times Square subway station robbery
Sentencing set for man in party stabbing murder in NYC
NJ college student dies after crash with 'impaired' driver
Show More
Man scams $45,000 in cash from 81-year-old woman, police say
2 shot, 1 fatally, in broad daylight on Brooklyn street
Alcohol banned on railroads ahead of SantaCon
Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe in Brooklyn
Woman assaulted after smoke bomb set off in Bronx building
More News