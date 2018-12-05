STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) --NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes after they revived a 7-year-old Staten Island girl who fell unconscious and unresponsive during a severe asthma attack.
The officers responded to a 911 call to the girl's home on Hendricks Avenue around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
They performed chest compressions and were able to revive the girl.
Thank You to our Hero 120 Precinct Officers P.O. Timofeeva and P.O. Drozd who helped saved the life of a 7 year old child today by successfully administering CPR. They exemplify the best of our profession! #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/gcMjZ8YcA8— NYPD 120th Precinct (@NYPD120Pct) December 4, 2018
She was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition.
The girl reportedly has a history of asthma attacks.
