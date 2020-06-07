George Floyd

NYPD reform plan laid out by Mayor de Blasio

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio laid out the next wave of police reforms on Sunday, including shifting funds from the NYPD to youth and social services, in the aftermath of days of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"The details will be worked out in the budget process in the weeks ahead. But I want people to understand that we are committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people," de Blasio said. "I also will affirm we will only do it in a way that is certain to continue the city will be safe."

Another key point of the plan includes reforming 50-A, the state law that keeps police behavior from public scrutiny.

"The current law is broken and stands in the way of improving trust between them and the community," the mayor said.

The other important points include moving street vendor enforcement from the NYPD to civilian agencies and adding more community voices into the senior level of the NYPD.

More TOP STORIES News