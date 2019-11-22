Police respond to Queens Center mall after dispute breaks out among crowd of 200 kids

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Police responded to the Queens Center mall on Friday after a fight between a hundreds of kids.

Authorities were called to the scene around 1 p.m. for crowd control.

Police say approximately 200 kids had gathered at the mall and there was some sort of dispute.

No injuries were reported and the mall was not closed, but police encouraged the public to stay away from the scene while they assessed the situation.


No arrests have been made.

